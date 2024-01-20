 Skip navigation
Top News

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Three
L. Ko leads Pano by two entering final round of LPGA’s TOC
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - Round Two
Tee times, groupings for LPGA and celebs in Rd. 3 of HGV TOC
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Florida is under NCAA investigation a year after a failed NIL deal with QB signee Jaden Rashada

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlaprd3lites_240120.jpg
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3

January 20, 2024 05:07 PM
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
nbc_golf_hiltonrd3hl_240120.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
nbc_golf_hiltonrd2hl_240118.jpg
5:39
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
nbc_golf_lydiakointv_240119.jpg
2:49
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
nbc_golf_emmitsmithintv_240119.jpg
1:48
Smith ‘fell in love’ with the game of golf
nbc_golf_hiltonrd1hl_240118.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 1
nbc_golf_mardyfishintv_240118.jpg
1:24
Fish feels at home at LPGA Tournament of Champions
nbc_golf_dylandreyer_240118.jpg
1:41
Dreyer details experience at LPGA’s Hilton TOC
GOLF: JUL 13 LPGA - Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
9:05
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
nbc_gc_samaanfirstsegment_240117.jpg
9:00
LPGA targeting fan growth, brand investment in ’24
nbc_golf_gt_daniellekang_240117.jpg
9:02
Kang details approach at 2024 Hilton TOC
