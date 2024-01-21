Watch Now
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Lydia Ko is back in the winner's circle after a rocky 2023.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where Lydia Ko is back in the winner's circle after a rocky 2023.
Ko reflects on 20th career LPGA title at HGV TOC
Hilton Tournament of Champions winner Lydia Ko discusses her performance, earning her 20th career LPGA title, playing with celebrities and potentially qualifying for the Hall of Fame.
McNeil reflects on Hilton Grand Vacations TOC win
First-time celebrity golf tournament entrant and winner Jeff McNeil talks about his big win and the respect he has for LPGA golfers.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 3
Watch the best shots from Round 3 of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
Ko focused on taking ownership and repetitions
Amy Rogers interviews Lydia Ko on her Round 2 performance in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, including her expectations moving forward.
Smith 'fell in love' with the game of golf
Amy Rogers interviews Emmitt Smith at the Hilton Tournament of Champions covering his time on the course, how he got into golf and more.
Highlights: Hilton Grand Vacations TOC, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
Fish feels at home at LPGA Tournament of Champions
Defending champion of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity division Mardy Fish catches up with Amy Rogers to discuss using the weather to his advantage, playing alongside the LPGA's best and more.