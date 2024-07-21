 Skip navigation
Top News

GOLF: JUL 21 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen birdies last two holes for one-shot win at LPGA’s Dana Open
The 152nd Open - Day Four
Rex & Lav podcast: Schauffele’s rise and comparing his season to Scheffler’s
The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon
Paul McGinley says Shane Lowry will ‘regret’ criticism of Open setup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
nbc_nas_byroncrash_240721.jpeg
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

GOLF: JUL 21 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen birdies last two holes for one-shot win at LPGA’s Dana Open
The 152nd Open - Day Four
Rex & Lav podcast: Schauffele’s rise and comparing his season to Scheffler’s
The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon
Paul McGinley says Shane Lowry will ‘regret’ criticism of Open setup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_loganojimmie_240721.jpeg
Logano, Johnson wreck on restart at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_truexberry_240721.jpeg
Truex hits wall after Larson contact; Berry spins
nbc_nas_byroncrash_240721.jpeg
Byron crashes hard after contact at Indianapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Dana Open, Round 4

July 21, 2024 04:11 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the 2024 Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on the LPGA Tour, as Channette Wannasaen took home the prestigious title win.
