Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’
After winning the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda says it "feels like a blur" to win three straight starts on the LPGA Tour and shares the relaxed approach she took all week en route to the victory.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
The Golf Central crew looks back on the opening round of the Ford Championship for Nelly Korda, who looks poised for a "major season" with her all-around game.
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
Lilia Vu discusses her first round at the 2024 Ford Championship, where she is currently tied for second on a star-studded leaderboard.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter and Shirley Wang join Golf Central to discuss how JM Eagle and Plastpro became sponsors of the LPGA Tour's LA Championship, explaining why the partnership is a "blessing."