Top News

Ford Championship presented by KCC - Round Three
Local fave Schmelzel co-leads; Nelly 2 back in bid for third-straight win
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three
Nervous Theegala throw first-pitch strike at Astros-Yankees game
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
How to watch Texas Children’s Houston Open, Ford Champ.

Top Clips

nbc_smx_tomacintv_240330.jpg
Tomac: ‘Felt like old me’ after SX Round 12 win
nbc_smx_webbintv_240330.jpg
Webb claims 2024 SX Triple Crown championship
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3

March 30, 2024 08:53 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
nbc_golf_lpga_fordrd3_240330.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_fordchamprd2v2_240329__240035.jpg
5:22
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_gc_kordasegment_240328.jpg
4:48
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
nbc_golf_lpgavuinterview_240328.jpg
1:04
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
nbc_golf_lpgafordchamp_240328.jpg
4:12
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gcwaltershirleywanginterview_240325.jpg
9:57
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
nbc_golf_nellyintv_240324__602150.jpg
1:09
Korda: ‘Aging myself’ with nailbiter finishes
nbc_golf_seripakhl_240324.jpg
7:42
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_lpga_firhillsrd3hl_240323.jpg
8:45
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_firhillshighlight_240322.jpg
8:02
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 2
