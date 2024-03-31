Watch Now
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Up Next
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Korda starts strong in ‘track meet’ Ford Champ.
Korda starts strong in 'track meet' Ford Champ.
The Golf Central crew looks back on the opening round of the Ford Championship for Nelly Korda, who looks poised for a "major season" with her all-around game.
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
Vu pleased with Rd. 1 showing at Ford Championship
Lilia Vu discusses her first round at the 2024 Ford Championship, where she is currently tied for second on a star-studded leaderboard.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
Walter and Shirley Wang join Golf Central to discuss how JM Eagle and Plastpro became sponsors of the LPGA Tour's LA Championship, explaining why the partnership is a "blessing."
Korda: ‘Aging myself’ with nailbiter finishes
Korda: 'Aging myself' with nailbiter finishes
Nelly Korda speaks on her win at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, in which she overcame some rust after several weeks off to win in yet another thrilling finish for her 10th career LPGA victory.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
See the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 3
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 3
See the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.