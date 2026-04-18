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Hunter Lawrence wins Cleveland Supercross Triple Crown Feature 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 18, 2026 03:34 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio: Three features contribute to the overall victory in the Triple Crown format at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and Hunter Lawrence took the greatest advantage of Eli Tomac’s qualification troubles.

He won the first moto by five seconds over Ken Roczen.

Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross after qualification crash
Eli Tomac entered the Round 14 points out of the points lead. This effectively ends his 2026 championship hopes
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Feature 1

Tomac was was unable to lineup for the first race of the Triple Crown with a hip injury.

Lawrence earned the holeshot, taking advantage of Tomac’s troubles.

Justin Cooper slotted into second, but Ken Roczen was close behind. He took the position on the second lap.

At the finish line, Lawrence was one jump ahead of Roczen.

Jorge Prado in fourth and Malcolm Stewart rounded out the top five.

Stewart took the position from Prado at the top of a rhythm section, stumbled briefly and gave it back, and then wheelied through the whoops to take it for good.

Cooper Webb took fifth later during that same lap.

Lawrence stretched his advantage in lapped traffic. He led by five second on Lap 12.

With a straightaway lead, Lawrence had a sketchy moment and backed it down.

Lawrence scored the victory by 5.5 seconds over Roczen. These are the remaining two contenders for the championship lead.

Justin Cooper finished third.

Fourth-place Stewart and Webb rounded out the top five.

Feature 1 Results

SX 2026 Rd 13 Nashville 450 Hunter Lawrence closeup.jpg
Hunter Lawrence tops Cleveland Triple Crown Qualification, Eli Tomac crashes hard
Eli Tomac crashed late during through the first qualification session while sitting second on the chart.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,