Cooper Webb leads, Eli Tomac crashes hard in Cleveland Triple Crown Qualification 1

CELEVELAND, Ohio: Qualification has added significance this week for the Triple Crown format race at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, since the top 18 head directly into the afternoon program.

Eli Tomac became part of the storyline early in the round with a hard crash in the first qualification session. His quest to overcome his 15-point deficit to Hunter Lawrence was in jeopardy.

Peacock’s Haley Shanley provided an update saying that x-rays revealed no broken bones.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (46.121) crashed hard in the whoops during the first qualification session, requiring a red flag as the Alpine Stars Medical Team helped him off the track. He was favoring his right shoulder.

Tomac down hard in the whoops 😳



He is slow to get up as he nurses his right shoulder… #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/I40Jy2m0af — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) April 18, 2026

Tomac’s time was fast enough that he won’t need to attend Qualification 2, if he is healthy enough to continue.

Cooper Webb (46.017) wound up on the top of the chart, posting a time that was 0.1 seconds faster than Tomac’s early time.

Ken Roczen (46.322) slotted into third as he looks to chase down Hunter Lawrence (46.346) who was fourth in the first qualification.

Malcolm Stewart (46.447) rounded out the top five.

Vince Friese (49.013) and Ohio’s Cade Clason (49.211) are on the cusp of the top 18 with Friese in and Clason needing to find a little more speed to race in front of the home state crowd.

Group A Qualification 1 Results

Combined Qualification Results