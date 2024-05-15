 Skip navigation
Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - Previews
Rory McIlroy says PGA Tour ‘in a worse place’ with Saudis after Jimmy Dunne’s resignation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA’s Seth Waugh: 2025 Ryder Cup talks continue with Tiger Woods; no deadline set
Mystik Dan
Muth Scratched: Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes with Odds and Analysis

nbc_pl_chegoal1_240515.jpg
Palmer heads Chelsea in front of Brighton
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
nbc_pl_barclayssupporterspotlight_240515.jpg
O’Hare: Being a Newcastle fan is a ‘rolling party’

Waugh thankful for rollback avoiding bifurcation

May 15, 2024 02:13 PM
Seth Waugh and John Lindert, CEO and president of PGA of America, respectively, discuss the organization's thought process in its response to the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback.