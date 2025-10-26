 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Indiana at Oregon
2025 College Football Rankings Week 10 Top 25: New top 5! LSU and Missouri OUT! Indiana, Vanderbilt climbing
Texas A&M v LSU
LSU fires coach Brian Kelly in the 4th season of his 10-year, $100 million deal
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Commanders at Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4

October 26, 2025 07:35 PM
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
nbc_golf_brennanintv_251026.jpg
2:05
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd2_251024.jpg
8:27
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_horschellavarocks_251023.jpg
1:10
Horschel gets good break despite hitting lava rock
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
11:05
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
1:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd4_251012.jpg
10:25
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd3_251011.jpg
10:10
Highlights: PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_baycurrentrd2ehl_251010.jpg
4:19
Highlights: PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic Round 2
GettyImages-2240011940_copy.jpg
12:17
PGA Tour Highlights: Baycurrent Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251006.jpg
1:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
Related Videos

nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
08:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
07:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
new_for_mpx.jpg
08:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
01:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_kraft59ydpass_251026.jpg
01:12
Kraft makes sensational 59-yard play
nbc_fnia_afc_251026.jpg
02:44
Colts, Broncos, Patriots shine atop AFC
nbc_nba_timberwolvespacers_251026.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Timberwolves hold off Pacers
nbc_snf_pittd1_251026.jpg
48
Metcalf works inside to nab TD pass from Rodgers
nbc_nba_hornetsvswizardshl_251026.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Ball powers Hornets to win vs. Wizards
nbc_nba_milvscle_251026.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cavs hand Bucks first loss of season
nbc_nba_nykvsmia_251026.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Powell powers Heat past Knicks
nbc_snf_gbptd1_251026.jpg
44
Kraft storms into end zone for first TD of night
nbc_fnia_floriosaquan_251026.jpg
26
NFL Week 8 injury updates: Skattebo, Saquon
nbc_fnia_floriolamar_251026.jpg
01:36
Inside Ravens’ injury-report issue with Lamar
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_251026.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Pistons top still-winless Celtics
nbc_nas_logano_251026.jpg
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
nbc_nas_elliott_251026.jpg
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_gordon_251026.jpg
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
nbc_nas_bell_251026.jpg
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_blaney_251026.jpg
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
nbc_nas_larson_251026.jpg
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
nbc_nas_byron_251026.jpg
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
nbc_soc_uswntport_251026.jpg
12:50
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nas_cupmville_251026.jpg
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal3_251026.jpg
55
Coffey scores to give U.S. 3-1 lead over Portugal
nbc_nba_nets_spurs_hl_251026.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Spurs shut down Nets comeback
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251026.jpg
57
Glenn: Mangold was ‘true Jet, through and through’
nbc_nfl_stroudpresser_251026.jpg
50
Stroud questions having ‘kind of’ a complete game
nbc_nfl_mayenepresser_251026.jpg
38
Maye: McDaniels ‘made it easy for me’ in 3Q
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_soc_espuswntusagoal1_251026.jpg
01:07
Moultrie opens scoring for USWNT against Portugal