 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one

August 16, 2025 01:52 PM
At Caves Valley's No. 17 and looking to move up at the 2025 BMW Championship, Akshay Bhatia drills his first-ever hole-in-one on the PGA Tour, catapulting himself up the FedEx Cup standings in the process.
Up Next
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
golfrobertbmw.jpg
1:27
McIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
1:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
8:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
rose_1920.jpg
1:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
Now Playing
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
1:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
Now Playing
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
2:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
Now Playing
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
3:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
Now Playing
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
1:17
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
01:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_sunderlandwesthamv2_250816.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. West Ham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_wolvestributejota_250816.jpg
02:39
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
nbc_pl_totvburehl_250816.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
nbc_pl_bhafulhl_250816.jpg
14:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_bhaful_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
01:48
Spurs off to ‘brilliant start’ under Frank
nbc_pl_bhaful_munizgoal_250816.jpg
01:24
Muniz grabs 96-minute equalizer for Fulham
nbc_pl_isidorgoal_250816.jpg
01:30
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_ballardgoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Ballard doubles Sunderland’s lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoaljohnson_250816.jpg
01:37
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ third against Burnley
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison2nd_250816.jpg
01:44
Richarlison’s screamer doubles Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
02:46
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
01:39
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunderlandentrance_250816.jpg
41
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
nbc_pl_avlnewhl_250816.jpg
07:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_avlnewreacs_250816.jpg
02:11
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw
nbc_pl_avlnew_konsaredcard_250816.jpg
01:01
Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
nbc_pl_newcastlediscussion_250816.jpg
03:00
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
nbc_pl_semenyohl_250815.jpg
03:36
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
nbc_pl_livbouhlv2_250815.jpg
14:20
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship