 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz and add vesting option for 2027
Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz, add vesting option for 2027
Iowa v Utah
Hawkeyes’ worst season in seven years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader
Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rai17_250314.jpg
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
oly_stm500_usastolzsilver_250314.jpg
Stolz, McLeod secure silver and bronze at worlds
nbc_cbb_sluloyola_250314.jpg
Highlights: Loyola rolls past Saint Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz and add vesting option for 2027
Rays pick up 2026 team option on Yandy Díaz, add vesting option for 2027
Iowa v Utah
Hawkeyes’ worst season in seven years prompts firing of Fran McCaffery, program’s all-time wins leader
Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rai17_250314.jpg
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
oly_stm500_usastolzsilver_250314.jpg
Stolz, McLeod secure silver and bronze at worlds
nbc_cbb_sluloyola_250314.jpg
Highlights: Loyola rolls past Saint Louis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bhatia reviews top shots, putts from Players Rd. 2

March 14, 2025 02:25 PM
Akshay Bhatia sits down with Golf Channel's Cara Banks to watch some of the best shots from his Round 2 66 at The Players Championship, including the putts that highlighted his day.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rai17_250314.jpg
1:13
Rai falls victim to 17th with triple-bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tostiwalkandtalk_250314.jpg
2:27
Tosti: ‘It’s a dream’ to make Players debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ozmentalistfullseg_250314.jpg
10:31
Oz The Mentalist STUNS Live From desk: ‘Sorcery!’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorycomp_250314.jpg
4:49
HLs: McIlroy goes 4 under in The Players Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_villegassegment_250313.jpg
4:33
Villegas honors daughter at Players Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250313.jpg
5:49
Scheffler ‘pleased’ with -3 first round at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250313.jpg
5:59
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gloverhiglights_250313.jpg
10:38
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_250313.jpg
12:22
Rory shows ‘big heart’ amid driver woes at Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory18_250313.jpg
1:05
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
Now Playing