 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt vs Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Does Sexton face a ‘must-win’ in Birmingham?
indy_starts.jpg
Supercross seeing ‘impressive’ parity in 2025
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Tennessean
Vanderbilt vs Saint Mary’s Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Tennessean
North Carolina vs Ole Miss Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for 2025 March Madness
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Georgia suspends WR Tuggle, OL Easley following Tuggle’s arrest

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Does Sexton face a ‘must-win’ in Birmingham?
indy_starts.jpg
Supercross seeing ‘impressive’ parity in 2025
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.

March 20, 2025 01:45 PM
Co-leader Keith Mitchell reflects on his strong performance in Round 1 of the Valspar Championship, including the difficult weather and the adjustments he's made following The Players Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
Now Playing
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
3:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
1:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
1:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
0:46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
Now Playing