 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3

July 22, 2023 08:08 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the Barracuda Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__167825.jpg
11:42
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theopen_roryintv_230721.jpg
2:15
McIlroy ‘pretty happy’ with Round 2 performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
15:38
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspiethintv_230720.jpg
0:29
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesrnd2_230720.jpg
3:22
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
0:44
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
9:22
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
7:26
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_bezuidenhoutfeature_230717.jpg
7:09
Bezuidenhout: Golf became ‘an escape’ from reality
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_livpgaupdate_230717.jpg
4:29
Horschel discusses PGA Tour’s lack of transparency
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattjordanpress_230717.jpg
4:38
Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator
Now Playing