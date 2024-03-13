 Skip navigation
Top News

SX Team Solitaire Robbie Wageman.jpg
Robbie Wageman, Team Solitaire reprise retro gear in Raw video
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Cousins_USA.jpg
Betting the NFL: Steelers and Falcons with new QBs and new hope
AUTO: SEP 17 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Bristol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_zabarrnyigoal_240313.jpg
Zabarnyi heads Cherries within reach of Luton Town
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240313.jpg
Solanke’s chip gives Cherries hope v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lut_barkleygoal_240313.jpg
Barkley blasts Luton Town to 3-0 lead v. Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How the wind will play a factor at The Players

March 13, 2024 01:37 PM
John Wood joins Live From to take a closer look at the expected weather for The Players Championship, including how the changes in the wind can impact the course at TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_golf_johnwooddiscussion_240313.jpg
4:37
How the wind will play a factor at The Players
nbc_golf_smyliejoinsshow_240313.jpg
5:21
Kaufman excited to host ‘Happy Hour’ from No. 17
nbc_golf_taylorwalkandtalk_240313.jpg
7:24
Taylor outlines best strategy on No. 2 at Players
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240313.jpg
4:49
Dunlap still pinching himself at his first Players
nbc_golf_bhatiainterview_240313.jpg
6:49
Bhatia: ‘Awkward’ TPC Sawgrass could suit my game
nbc_golf_roryinterview_240313.jpg
15:14
Rory ‘under no illusions’ heading into The Players
nbc_golf_ludvigaberg_240313.jpg
4:45
Aberg embracing high expectations in first Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_memmoments_240312.jpg
9:17
Memorable moments from The Players Championship
nbc_golf_livefrom_managinslumps_240312.jpg
8:06
Slumps are a ‘frightening prospect’ for golfers
nbc_golf_livefrom_monahandeskreax_240312.jpg
12:27
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
nbc_golf_livefrom_toddlewis_240312.jpg
6:34
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
9:37
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
