Watch Now
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit 'too good'
After coming up short in The Players playoff vs. Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun explains what went wrong on a 17th hole tee shot he felt committed to, as well as the disappointment in coming up short.
Up Next
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
Live From The Players reacts to Rory McIlroy's win in The Players Championship playoff against J.J. Spaun, highlighting his ability to fight demons from tournaments past and his fortitude in getting it done on Monday.
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
Rory: 'Unbelievably proud' to win second Players
Rory McIlroy reacts to his second Players Championship win, walking through his confidence in his tee shot on 17, St. Patrick's Day as a "good luck charm," his relief to get it done in the playoff and more.
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
It was a formality at this point, but watch the winning putt from Rory McIlroy to officially seal his second Players Championship title in a playoff over J.J. Spaun.
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
Rory McIlroy's one-stroke lead over J.J. Spaun turned into a massive advantage on 17, with the latter splashing his tee shot past the island green after McIlroy had hit the green.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Relive an action packed, weather delayed final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which will conclude with a Monday morning playoff between Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun at 9 a.m. ET.
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
Losing Players wouldn't be 'crusher' for McIlroy
Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun are heading to a three-hole aggregate playoff at The Players Championship, where McIlroy will attempt to change the narrative and Spaun will look to secure a career-defining win over a great.
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
'Steely nerves' help Spaun force Players playoff
J.J. Spaun didn't do it with flash or pizzazz — he just got the job done, refusing to blink and buckling down to force a Players Championship Monday morning playoff against Rory McIlroy. Live From praises his resolve.
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
A couple of chips on TPC Sawgrass's 16th hole by Rory McIlroy and J. J. Spaun went a long way toward sending both to a playoff. Johnson Wagner gives his attempt at both — and his attempts are spectacular.
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
McIlroy's escapes proving pivotal at The Players
Rory McIlroy has found himself in trouble time and time again at The Players Championship, but he's seemingly always managed to escape. Brandel Chamblee breaks down his scrambling at TPC Sawgrass.