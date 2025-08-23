 Skip navigation
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Mother Nature and preferred lies lead to low scores at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Full stop: This stopgap of a Tour Championship proving a worthwhile return to sanity, clarity
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
jlawrence.jpg
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Mother Nature and preferred lies lead to low scores at Tour Championship
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Full stop: This stopgap of a Tour Championship proving a worthwhile return to sanity, clarity
PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round
Tour Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings and how to watch at East Lake

Top Clips

nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
jlawrence.jpg
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cantlay 'pleased' after three rounds at East Lake

August 23, 2025 06:59 PM
Patrick Cantlay discusses his third round at the Tour Championship, describing why he is "pleased" with his play, also sharing that he has been "working really hard" and is "looking forward to that hard work paying off."
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
0:38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
0:53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
0:51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
1:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
1:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
0:59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
2:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
2:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
nbc_golf_schefflersegment_250821.jpg
02:54
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybankshotv2_250821.jpg
01:42
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner16th_250821.jpg
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
nbc_golf_creatorclassic_250820.jpg
09:52
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
01:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
01:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
01:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
01:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
01:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
01:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW

nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
jlawrence.jpg
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’
nbc_imsa_virquals_250823.jpg
07:10
Qualifying highlights: Michelin GT Challenge, VIR
nbc_imsa_hawksworth_250823.jpg
53
Hawksworth ‘very, very happy’ after qualifying lap
nbc_imsa_altoe_250823.jpg
01:15
Altoe on VIR pole: ‘We have been working so hard’
nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_cyc_vueltastage1hl_250823.jpg
22:44
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 1
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
nbc_pl_timberintv_250823_copy.jpg
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_arslee_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
03:31
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
nbc_pl_arsleehl_250823.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_ezereveal_250823.jpg
22
Arsenal unveil Eze as new signing at the Emirates
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_250823.jpg
13:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bursunhl_250823.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Sunderland Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_breavlhl_250823.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Aston Villa Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_pl_burgoal2_250823.jpg
01:29
Anthony and Cullen combine to double Claret’s lead
nbc_cyc_lavueltafinish_250823.jpg
06:47
Highlights: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 finish
nbc_pl_woltotiredcard_250823.jpg
02:28
Gomes sent off against Bournemouth