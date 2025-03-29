Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
Rory McIlroy discusses how he fared in the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Golf Central desk examines his chances to make a comeback.
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens shares why he loves playing in the American Century Championship, what aspects of his golf game he needs to improve on and which MLB hitters he hated facing when he played.
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Houston Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane takes a NASA-themed quiz and Smylie Kaufman checks in with PGA Tour pros to participate in Happy Hour trivia at the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
Padraig Harrington discusses how he is able to drive the ball so far, what he does to stay in great shape at 53 years old and why he was so proud when his son got a hole-in-one at the PNC Championship earlier this year.
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
Take a look at Memorial Park in Houston, where the the course's back nine will present challenges to some of the world's best golfers at the Houston Open.
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
Watch the pivotal shots in the battle between Viktor Hovland and Justin Thomas at the Valspar Championship, which the former claimed for his first PGA Tour win since the 2023 Tour Championship.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Viktor Hovland reflects after rallying past Justin Thomas and winning the Valspar Championship, sharing why he didn't think he could win the tournament and how he has been able to persevere after a rough year and a half.