Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-Oklahoma vs UConn
Bueckers scores career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Final-round tee times and groupings
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three
Min Woo Lee pulls away from Scottie Scheffler and field at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-Oklahoma vs UConn
Bueckers scores career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three
Texas Children’s Houston Open 2025: Final-round tee times and groupings
Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 - Round Three
Min Woo Lee pulls away from Scottie Scheffler and field at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3

March 29, 2025 06:46 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
2:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
7:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
5:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
2:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
7:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
1:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
Now Playing
penske_site.jpg
1:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
2:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
01:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
09:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
01:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
03:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
02:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
01:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
03:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
01:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
01:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
01:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
09:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
03:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
07:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
01:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
01:06
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
01:50
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunv2_250316.jpg
01:13
Spaun smartly gets relief into fairway at Players
nbc_golf_keeganacev2_250316.jpg
01:04
Bradley makes second ace of the season at Players

Latest Clips

nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15
nbc_cyc_voltastage6hl_250328.jpg
19:43
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
nbc_cyc_quinnsimmonsintv_250329.jpg
01:49
Simmons reflects on ‘strange’ Stage 6 Volta win
nbc_cyc_voltastage6finish_250329.jpg
10:11
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6 finish
craftsmanblueridge.jpg
09:58
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
oly_fswom_liutorico_250328.jpg
01:45
Liu a golden girl at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_laydenpiece_250328.jpg
03:57
Figure skaters draw strength from each other
oly_fswom_malinintorico_250328.jpg
02:03
Malinin wants to show figure skating to the world
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
oly_fswom_alysaliuworldchamp_250328.jpg
09:00
Liu brings the house down to win world title
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
05:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesintv_250328.jpg
01:13
Chock/Bates enjoy ‘fun moment’ in rhythm dance
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_rwbaseball_chourio_250328.jpg
01:05
Don’t overreact to Chourio’s rough Opening Day
nbc_rwfootball_jeanty_250328.jpg
01:17
Saints reportedly meet with RB Jeanty at Pro Day
nbc_roto_baltimore_250328.jpg
01:04
Orioles show power, hit six homers on Opening Day
nbc_roto_gore_250328.jpg
01:21
Gore displayed ‘true dominance’ on Opening Day
nbc_dps_dponcooperflagg_250328.jpg
06:42
Flagg could be a unique NBA draft prospect
nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_bte_floridaderby_250328.jpg
01:19
Florida Derby horses to bet beyond Sovereignty
nbc_roto_tennvuk_250328.jpg
01:15
Why Tennessee might be too much for Kentucky
nbc_bte_cavsvspistons_250328.jpg
01:48
Cavs at ‘massive’ rest disadvantage vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_msuvolemiss_250328.jpg
01:11
Take the under in Ole Miss-Michigan State game
nbc_bte_arkansas_250328.jpg
02:21
Will Sandman win Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park?
FlaggDPS.jpg
12:29
Kellogg: Flagg ‘as advertised’ in win over Arizona
cooper_flagg.jpg
19:54
‘Unfair’ to compare Flagg to current NBA player
nbc_roto_aubvmich_250328.jpg
01:26
Auburn might struggle to cover spread vs. Michigan