Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Keegan Bradley leads the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup Playoffs, in Colorado after shooting 6-under in Round 1. The Golf Central crew analyzes how his game is particularly suited for elevation.
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
Look back at the numbers behind Viktor Hovland's tournament-winning performance at the 2023 BMW Championship before he attempts to defend his title in 2024.
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
Rory McIlroy looks ahead to this week's BMW Championship, saying he's "ready" to compete after admitting he "wasn't the best mentally" at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
Scottie Scheffler discusses his decision to play in the BMW Championship, explaining why it would be important to get his first career playoff event win.
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and more PGA Tour players discuss how the elevation in Colorado will play a factor during the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss their favorite bets for the BMW Championship, explaining why Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy are strong picks at Castle Pines.
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the narrative around money in professional golf, the difficulties of a potential PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and more.
Inside Matsuyama’s wild ride to victory
Take a look at some of the insights from Hideki Matsuyama's win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, provided by Penske.
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.