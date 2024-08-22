 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler shrugs off back concern after shooting 71 at BMW Championship
BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Scottie Scheffler shrugs off back concern after shooting 71 at BMW Championship
BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1

August 22, 2024 06:24 PM
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the BMW Championship — the second event of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
9:42
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradley_240822.jpg
7:46
How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240822.jpg
1:05
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
1:35
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
Now Playing
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
4:20
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_240821.jpg
2:15
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goingforgreen_240820.jpg
12:17
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazonrahm_240820.jpg
16:05
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskefedex_v2_240819.jpg
1:30
Inside Matsuyama’s wild ride to victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240819.jpg
7:57
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
Now Playing