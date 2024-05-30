Watch Now
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
Scottie Scheffler's lawyer, Steven Romines, says the world No. 1 wants to "move on" after all charges against his client were dropped following an incident with police at the PGA Championship.
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
Rory McIroy speaks with Rex Hoggard to discuss his season thus far, explaining how he's been playing his way into form going into the RBC Canadian Open.
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Todd Lewis, Rex Hoggard and Brandel Chamblee share why it's not surprising that all charges against Scottie Scheffler stemming from a May 17 incident at the PGA Championship were dropped and a best-case scenario for all.
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
Last hosting the RBC Canadian Open in 2019, Hamilton Golf and Country Club is set to play host to the event once again in 2024.
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Golf Central’s Rex Hoggard catches up with players who are set to participate in both the Canadian Open as well as the U.S. Open over the course of the next month.
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Harry Higgs joins Golf Today to discuss his focus on promoting awareness to mental health in golf after the recent loss of Grayson Murray, explaining how people must check in on each other and themselves.
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
In this week’s Golf Today Roundtable, the crew discuss the results from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, including why Davis Riley's win is important for the game of golf.
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard discuss how the passing of Grayson Murray affects the culture within the PGA Tour.
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, where Davis Riley emerged with his first individual PGA Tour victory.
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the tragic death of two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray, including reflections of their time covering him and the legacy he leaves.