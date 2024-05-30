 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_ten_fc_osakaswiatek_240530.jpg
Swiatek vs. Osaka the match of the French Open?
nbc_ten_fc_rafastories_240530.jpg
Roddick shares stories of playing Nadal
nbc_golf_uswo_talleyintv_240530.jpg
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1

May 30, 2024 06:11 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_240530.jpg
11:02
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
nbc_golf_gt_harryhiggsintv_240528.jpg
12:50
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240527.jpg
6:35
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
nbc_golf_gt_graysonmurrayreact_240527.jpg
4:25
How Murray’s passing may shift golf culture
nbc_golf_sales_penske_charlesschwabv2_240527.jpg
2:07
HLs: Best shots from Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_murray_240526.jpg
4:39
Reflecting on Murray’s tragic and shocking death
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
