Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
WrestleMania 41
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE/PPV calendar: Backlash, Clash in Paris, Survivor Series dates, how to watch
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
nbc_moto_t24webbchanges_250422.jpg
Supercross 2025 Round 15 in Pittsburgh: How to watch Saturday’s inaugural Pitt race, start times, schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day One
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
WrestleMania 41
WWE schedule, updated 2025 PLE/PPV calendar: Backlash, Clash in Paris, Survivor Series dates, how to watch
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
nbc_moto_t24webbchanges_250422.jpg
Supercross 2025 Round 15 in Pittsburgh: How to watch Saturday’s inaugural Pitt race, start times, schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1

April 24, 2025 07:18 PM
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana, the PGA Tour's lone team event.
Up Next
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
1:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
0:46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
1:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
1:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
1:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
1:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
4:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
Now Playing
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_camwardreaction_250424.jpg
01:49
Titans turn to Ward at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_smx_nxtbets_250424.jpg
03:30
Webb a slight underdog to Sexton for Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250424.jpg
03:18
Can Sexton win out to claim 450SX championship?
nbc_smx_30board_250424.jpg
15:32
Supercross returns to Pittsburgh for Round 15
2024 LSU Archive
02:33
LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson ready for her senior season
nbc_roto_lockett_250424.jpg
01:13
Lockett will be competing for targets in Tennessee
nbc_roto_kittle_250424(1).jpg
01:13
Kittle does not report for SF voluntary workouts
nbc_golf_lpgachevronpart1_250424.jpg
09:27
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Early Round 1
nbc_cwbb_hidalgointvv2_250424.jpg
02:16
Hidalgo reflects on decision to stay at Notre Dame
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
nbc_roto_seager_250424.jpg
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
nbc_cwbb_kikiint_250424.jpg
01:21
Iriafen reflects on WNBA draft experience
dart_mpx.jpg
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
nbc_dlb_porzingisinjury_250424.jpg
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerinjury_250424.jpg
06:55
Butler’s injury ‘awful’ for Warriors, NBA Playoffs
travishunterbrowns.jpg
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
nbc_pst_totbg_250424.jpg
08:49
Can Tottenham rise to Bodo/Glimt challenge in UEL?
nbc_pst_atbmanu_250424.jpg
09:18
Manchester United will have ‘uphill battle’ in UEL
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250424.jpg
02:09
Bet on Timberwolves to beat Lakers, win series
nbc_pst_facupsemifinals_250424.jpg
11:00
City need ‘that edge’ defensively to handle Forest
nbc_pst_arspsg_250424.jpg
11:59
Can Arsenal meet the moment against PSG?
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerintv_250424.jpg
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
pacersbucksgamethree.jpg
01:35
Pacers should continue to exploit Bucks defense
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250424.jpg
01:37
Magic provide betting opportunity in Game 3
woodyjohnsonjetsbadnfldraftmattmiller.jpg
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250424.jpg
01:41
Vets loom large in Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 markets
nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
01:15
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250424.jpg
01:44
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
18:55
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player