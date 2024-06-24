 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
McDavid_USA.jpg
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final: Game Odds, Best Bets, and Fun Facts

Top Clips

oly_skwst_budapest_paigeheyn_240624.jpg
Heyn adds her name to Team USA for skateboarding
oly_skmpk_budapest_tomschaar_240624.jpg
Schaar takes last skateboarding spot from Eaton
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Cooper Webb closeup face.JPG
Cooper Webb returns to racing with practice time on a turn track
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly24_atw100_trials_final_240622.jpg
2024 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Results
McDavid_USA.jpg
Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final: Game Odds, Best Bets, and Fun Facts

Top Clips

oly_skwst_budapest_paigeheyn_240624.jpg
Heyn adds her name to Team USA for skateboarding
oly_skmpk_budapest_tomschaar_240624.jpg
Schaar takes last skateboarding spot from Eaton
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_240624.jpg
Yang’s KPMG win ‘a celebration for the whole tour’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship

June 24, 2024 02:16 PM
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler earned yet another PGA Tour victory in a dominant season.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_pensketravelers_240624.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerreacs_240624.jpg
4:32
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottiewinsv2_240623.jpg
4:40
Scheffler’s uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottieintv_240623.jpg
3:46
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
2:43
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
6:15
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240622.jpg
1:34
Young makes ‘monster move’ at Travelers Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_travrd3lites_240622.jpg
13:38
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimintv_240622.jpg
3:42
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_camyounghighlights_240622.jpg
4:34
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_camyounginterview_240622.jpg
2:14
Young: ‘Can’t say I was expecting’ to break 60
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
4:24
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday
Now Playing