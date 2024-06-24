Watch Now
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler earned yet another PGA Tour victory in a dominant season.
Up Next
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Highlights: Best shots from Travelers Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Travelers Championship, where Scottie Scheffler earned yet another PGA Tour victory in a dominant season.
‘No superlatives left’ for Scheffler
'No superlatives left' for Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is lapping the PGA Tour field due to skill, but his laid-back nature may also discourage competitors from attacking him with a true edge.
Scheffler’s uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Scheffler's uncharacteristic emotions at Travelers
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk about Scottie Scheffler's win at the Travelers Championship and how weeks of hard competition may have caught up with him.
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to ’24 success
Scheffler: Toughness, intensity key to '24 success
Scottie Scheffler joins the set of Golf Central after emerging victorious in the Travelers Championship for his sixth win of 2024 and explains what's going right for him in his dominant season.
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
After waiting out a chaotic scene that saw protestors spray powdery substances around and on the green at the Travelers Championship's 72nd hole, Tom Kim drilled a clutch putt to force a playoff with Scottie Scheffler.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Young makes ‘monster move’ at Travelers Champ.
Young makes 'monster move' at Travelers Champ.
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Cameron Young's historic 59 in the third round of the Travelers Championship and ponder Young's chances of finishing the week with a win.
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Kim ‘comfortable’ heading into Travelers final rd.
Kim 'comfortable' heading into Travelers final rd.
Tom Kim talks about how he used the weather delay to reset and what he's working on heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Cameron Young became the 13th player to card a sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, dazzling fans with a 59 in Round 3 at the Travelers Championship.
Young: ‘Can’t say I was expecting’ to break 60
Young: 'Can't say I was expecting' to break 60
Cameron Young reacts to the 13th-ever sub-60 round in the history of the PGA Tour, a jaw-dropping 11-under 59 on Saturday at the Travelers Championship.