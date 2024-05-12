Watch Now
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
Brandel Chamblee and George Savaricas break down Rory McIlroy's impressive day three performance at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how he's carrying the ball "with ease."
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
Rory McIlroy speaks with Todd Lewis about his round three showing at the Wells Fargo Championship before Brandel Chamblee breaks down the 25-time PGA Tour winner's performance.
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
Xander Schauffele discusses his round three performance at the Wells Fargo Championship, explaining how Quail Hollow has challenged him heading into the final day of play.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the third day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
Golf Central dives into Rory McIlroy's performance during Round 2 of the Wells Fargo Championship where he's missed some opportunities despite being tied for second place.
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the second day of action at the Wells Fargo Championship from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
Johnson Wagner is joined by PGA Tour Senior Tournament Referee David Donnelly to discuss the ruling with Xander Schauffele on No. 8 during round 1 of the Wells Fargo Championship.