MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Founders Cup - Final Round
Cognizant Founders Cup prize money: What winner Rose Zhang and field made
New RP.jpg
Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Brad Keselowski captures first win for RKF Racing: 3 takeaways from Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
nbc_golf_pgachamps_regionstraditionfinalrdhl_240512.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cognizant Founders Cup prize money: What winner Rose Zhang and field made
Roger Penske earns 100th sports car victory as No. 6 Porsche wins IMSA Laguna Seca
Brad Keselowski captures first win for RKF Racing: 3 takeaways from Darlington

Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Final Round

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo

May 12, 2024 06:54 PM
Watch highlights of Rory McIlroy's final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, which saw him break away on the back nine to win comfortably.
nbc_golf_gc_xanderschauffeleintv_240512.jpg
2:13
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroyintv_240512.jpg
2:48
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
nbc_golf_pga_roryhlswellsfargofinrd_240512.jpg
4:22
Highlights: McIlroy breaks away in Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_pga_wellsfargofinrdlites_240512.jpg
7:16
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_240511.jpg
1:46
Moving Day: McIlroy playing with confidence
nbc_gc_roryintvandreax_240511.jpg
8:40
McIlroy feels ‘really good’ at Wells Fargo Champ.
nbc_gc_xanderintvandreax_240511.jpg
2:07
Schauffele examines the challenges of Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargoround3highlights_240511.jpg
10:37
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
7:43
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
8:51
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
3:40
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
nbc_golf_pgamyrtlebeachclassicrd2hl_240510.jpg
7:12
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
