Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Steven Fisk shoots his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the 17th hole at the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Andrew Novaks joins Smylie Kaufman on the Happy Hour set, reacting to a wild sequence that saw Peter Malnati almost make a hole-in-one at the Valspar Championship.
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Higgs' ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
A topped ball and an airmail onto the grandstands gave Harry Higgs an unsightly 8 on the 14th hole at the Valspar Championship -- his second straight triple bogey.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
After missing a relatively short putt at the Valspar Championship, Patton Kizzire decided he was momentarily trading in putting for punting, sending his putter flying across the green and bending it in the process.
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Co-leader Keith Mitchell reflects on his strong performance in Round 1 of the Valspar Championship, including the difficult weather and the adjustments he's made following The Players Championship.
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
'The Snake Pit' awaits at the Valspar Championship
The PGA Tour concludes its Florida run with the Valspar Championship at The Copperhead Course, and golfers face "a stern test" in the final three-hole stretch known as "The Snake Pit."
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
Rory McIlroy may have faced pressure on the 17th tee in Monday's playoff — but it was nothing like the pressure Johnson Wagner faced with the 2025 Players Championship winner watching over him. Sadly, he did not deliver.
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I've come
Hear from J.J. Spaun after coming up short in a playoff to Rory McIlroy in The Players Championship, discussing the sting of the defeat, his commitment to his shots and the positives he's taking from TPC Sawgrass.
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
Rory on set: Must 'be willing to get heart broken'
Rory McIlroy joins the set of Live From The Players, sharing how vulnerability has shaped his career in the last few years, walking through the weekend at TPC Sawgrass, reflecting on his nerves and more.