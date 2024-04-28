 Skip navigation
Screenshot 2024-04-28 at 8.20.50 PM.png
Watch: Rory McIlroy belts out Journey song in post-win karaoke
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic prize-money payout: What each team made in New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
After winning in Zurich Classic debut, will Rory McIlroy be back to defend?

nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_rugby_usacanlites_240428.jpg
Pacific Four Series highlights: Canada 50, USA 7
oly_atm10_lyleswins_240428.jpg
Lyles wins 100m at Bermuda Grand Prix

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Screenshot 2024-04-28 at 8.20.50 PM.png
Watch: Rory McIlroy belts out Journey song in post-win karaoke
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic prize-money payout: What each team made in New Orleans
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
After winning in Zurich Classic debut, will Rory McIlroy be back to defend?

nbc_golf_jmeaglefinalround_240428.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship, Round 4
nbc_rugby_usacanlites_240428.jpg
Pacific Four Series highlights: Canada 50, USA 7
oly_atm10_lyleswins_240428.jpg
Lyles wins 100m at Bermuda Grand Prix

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4

April 28, 2024 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
