Watch Now
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Up Next
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 3
Watch Round 3 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
McIlroy, Lowry discuss ‘tricky’ Zurich Round 2
McIlroy, Lowry discuss 'tricky' Zurich Round 2
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry feel they "hung in" and finished strong in Round 2 of the Zurich Classic given the varying conditions and what their biggest takeaways ahead of the weekend.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 2
Watch Round 2 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 1
Highlights: McIlroy, Lowry, Zurich Classic, Rd. 1
Watch Round 1 highlights from Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
Watch highlights from the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, held at TPC Louisiana.
Cantlay, Schauffele ‘comfortable’ playing together
Cantlay, Schauffele 'comfortable' playing together
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele explain why being good friends on and off the golf course has been an advantage for them at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
Stankowski launches fundraising campaign
Paul Stankowski discusses his fundraising campaign 'Birdies for Foster Youth' that will donate money for every birdie he hits on the PGA Tour to help youth transition from foster care into society as thriving adults.
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Inside PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program
Rex Hoggard offers his reactions to the PGA Tour Enterprises Player Equity Program now that the tour has released more details on the program.