SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Cooper Webb in garage.JPG
Cooper Webb replaces Chance Hymas, will compete for Team USA on a 250 in Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yzshcipks2bdufbizb63
Fact or Fiction: Florida will fire Billy Napier before mid-October
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cunhcspfgss1xjiz6xhr
Fact or Fiction: Indiana should win at least eight games this season
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oht_sandersinterview_240908.jpg
Sanders advocates for Dexcom U, eyeing SWAC title
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup

September 18, 2024 06:00 PM
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has one goal for the Presidents Cup, and that's to lift the trophy with the International team. He thinks his "guts" and "determination" will help them get there.
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
1:07
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
1:06
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
1:07
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
1:07
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hughes_240918.jpg
1:07
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
1:08
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_conners_240917.jpg
1:07
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
1:07
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_wookim_240917.jpg
1:07
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_matsuyama_240917.jpg
1:07
Will ‘Super Hideki’ show up at Presidents Cup?
Now Playing