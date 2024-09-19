 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Pacific Division Team Previews
Huntington Bank Stadium
How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteiowa_240918.jpg
Iowa favored in must-win game v. Minnesota
nbc_roto_btearchmanning_240918.jpg
Is Manning worth a longshot bet to win Heisman?
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Fantasy Basketball: 2024-25 Pacific Division Team Previews
Huntington Bank Stadium
How to watch Iowa vs Minnesota: Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteiowa_240918.jpg
Iowa favored in must-win game v. Minnesota
nbc_roto_btearchmanning_240918.jpg
Is Manning worth a longshot bet to win Heisman?
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot

September 19, 2024 01:00 AM
Russell Henley is ready to show Team USA what he's capable of after captain Jim Furyk selected him to make his Presidents Cup debut in Montreal.
Up Next
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_henley_240919.jpg
1:07
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
1:07
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
1:07
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
1:06
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
1:07
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
1:07
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hughes_240918.jpg
1:07
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
1:08
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_conners_240917.jpg
1:07
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
1:07
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Now Playing