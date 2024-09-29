 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
U.S. controlling closing holes and drawing closer to another Presidents Cup win
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
A chippy Presidents Cup Saturday ends with celebrations and accusations
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 - Round Two
Ashleigh Buhai grabs lead entering finale of Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskev2_240928.jpg
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
nbc_cfb_ohio_smith_intv_240928.jpg
Smith had to ‘make my QB look good’ on wild catch
nbc_cfb_pennstallarint_240928.jpg
Allar highlights PSU’s many weapons after win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

U.S., International teams go toe-to-toe on Day 3

September 28, 2024 08:23 PM
The U.S. and International teams exchanged big shot after big shot on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penskev2_240928.jpg
1:17
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sportsmanshipsegment_240928.jpg
8:12
Sportsmanship under microscope at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic16x9_240928.jpg
1:49
U.S., International teams go toe-to-toe on Day 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_round5format_240928.jpg
11:31
Singles set up dramatic Presidents Cup finish
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usapresser_240928.jpg
11:21
U.S. team unfazed by Presidents Cup hoopla
Now Playing
nbc_golf_prescuplatehl_240928.jpg
17:27
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_internationalteamintv_240928.jpg
10:00
‘Feisty’ USA motivating International Team
Now Playing
kim.jpg
1:25
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
Now Playing
hughesbunker.jpg
0:45
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pcfourballehl_240928.jpg
14:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimhl_240928.jpg
4:20
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
8:55
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
Now Playing