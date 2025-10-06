 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Minnesota at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Drake Maye authored a game-winning drive to upset Buffalo and hand the Bills their first loss
Sunday Aftermath: Drake Maye’s star-making turn, Omarion Hampton’s injury and more

nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 04 Minnesota at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 7, including Beck, Simpson, Smith!
Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid signs a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers
Drake Maye authored a game-winning drive to upset Buffalo and hand the Bills their first loss
Sunday Aftermath: Drake Maye’s star-making turn, Omarion Hampton’s injury and more

nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top shots, stats from Fisk's Sanderson Farms win

October 6, 2025 11:35 AM
Check out the top shots and stats from Steven Fisk's first PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented by Penske.
nbc_golf_sandersonfinv2_251005.jpg
11:01
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
1:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
3:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
2:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
2:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
8:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
0:28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing

nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
hostile.jpg
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
08:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship

nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251006.jpg
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
nbc_ffhh_broncoseagles_251006.jpg
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_bengalslions_251006.jpg
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
nbc_ffhh_cowboysjets_251006.jpg
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_tbbackfield_251006.jpg
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
nbc_ffhh_commanderschargers_251006.jpg
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
nbc_ffhh_samdarnold_251006.jpg
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
nbc_ffhh_egbuka_251006.jpg
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
nbc_bte_cowboyspanthers_251006.jpg
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
nbc_bte_broncosjets_251006_720x405_2456067139575.jpg
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
nbc_bte_brownssteelers_251006.jpg
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
nbc_csu_givemeheadlines_251006.jpg
09:34
Give Me the Headlines: ‘He’s not your average Joe’
nbc_dps_mcelroyintr_251006.jpg
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
nbc_csu_commanderschargers_251006.jpg
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
nbc_bte_ramsravens_251006.jpg
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
nbc_csu_texravens_251006.jpg
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
nbc_bte_cardinalscolts_251006.jpg
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
daboll.jpg
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
nbc_dps_daniel_251006.jpg
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
nbc_dps_guerrero_251006.jpg
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
nbc_pft_panthersdolphins_251006.jpg
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
USATSI_27255973_copy.jpg
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
nbc_pft_vikingsbrowns_251006.jpg
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001.jpg
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
nbc_pft_waschargers_251006.jpg
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
nbc_pft_giantssaintsrecap_251006.jpg
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
nbc_pft_bucsseahawks_251006.jpg
06:55
Buccaneers, Seahawks ‘put on a show’ in Week 5