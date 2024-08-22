 Skip navigation
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final
Ben O’Connor
Ben O'Connor smashes open Spanish Vuelta and takes big lead over Primoz Roglic

nbc_roto_bte_rushingleader_240821.jpg
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
nbc_roto_bte_passingleader_240821.jpg
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
nbc_roto_bte_receivingou_240821(1).jpg
Kupp's season-long receiving over an enticing bet

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final
Ben O’Connor
Ben O’Connor smashes open Spanish Vuelta and takes big lead over Primoz Roglic

nbc_roto_bte_rushingleader_240821.jpg
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
nbc_roto_bte_passingleader_240821.jpg
Purdy could be longshot to lead NFL in pass yards
nbc_roto_bte_receivingou_240821(1).jpg
Kupp’s season-long receiving over an enticing bet

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship

August 22, 2024 03:29 PM
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240822.jpg
1:05
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
1:35
Hovland's sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
4:20
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_240821.jpg
2:15
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_goingforgreen_240820.jpg
12:17
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazonrahm_240820.jpg
16:05
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
nbc_golf_sales_penskefedex_v2_240819.jpg
1:30
Inside Matsuyama's wild ride to victory
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240819.jpg
7:57
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
nbc_golf_gt_speithinjury_240819.jpg
10:13
Unpacking Spieth's wrist injury, surgery
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery 'ASAP'
