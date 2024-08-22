Watch Now
Scheffler adapting to altitude at BMW Championship
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.
Scottie Scheffler speaks to Cara Banks following his opening round 1-under at the BMW Championship.
Look back at the numbers behind Viktor Hovland's tournament-winning performance at the 2023 BMW Championship before he attempts to defend his title in 2024.
Rory McIlroy looks ahead to this week's BMW Championship, saying he's "ready" to compete after admitting he "wasn't the best mentally" at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Scottie Scheffler discusses his decision to play in the BMW Championship, explaining why it would be important to get his first career playoff event win.
Wyndham Clark walks and talks with Kira K. Dixon to look ahead to playing the BMW Championship in his home state of Colorado and explain the difficulties of playing at altitude.
Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas and more PGA Tour players discuss how the elevation in Colorado will play a factor during the 2024 BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club.
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss their favorite bets for the BMW Championship, explaining why Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy are strong picks at Castle Pines.
Jaime Diaz joins Golf Today to discuss the narrative around money in professional golf, the difficulties of a potential PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf and more.
Take a look at some of the insights from Hideki Matsuyama's win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, provided by Penske.
From Jon Rahm's reported unhappiness with his LIV Golf move to Xander Schauffele's chances of overtaking Scottie Scheffler in the FedExCup Playoffs, the Golf Today crew breaks down the top storylines in men's golf.
Arron Oberholser breaks down Jordan Spieth's wrist injury using his own experience with the surgery and what the future looks like for Spieth.
Jordan Spieth explains why he needs surgery for his left wrist injury "ASAP" after his season ended at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, while Todd Lewis details what his return timeline could look like.