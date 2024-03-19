 Skip navigation
Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Jon Rahm makes pitch for ‘some type of union’ between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf
Individual Neutral Athlete Olympic Flag
Neutral athletes from Russia, Belarus will be invited to Opening Ceremony, not in Parade of Nations
Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028

Top Clips

nbc_roto_footballjeudy_240319.jpg
How does Jeudy fit with Browns in fantasy?
nbc_roto_footballbrown_240319.jpg
Can Brown be a ‘top-30' WR in fantasy with Chiefs?
nbc_roto_footballfields_240319.jpg
How will Steelers quarterback situation play out?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Jon Rahm makes pitch for ‘some type of union’ between the PGA Tour, LIV Golf
Individual Neutral Athlete Olympic Flag
Neutral athletes from Russia, Belarus will be invited to Opening Ceremony, not in Parade of Nations
Grant Thornton Invitational - Final Round
Olympics closer to adding mixed-team event in golf for 2028

Top Clips

nbc_roto_footballjeudy_240319.jpg
How does Jeudy fit with Browns in fantasy?
nbc_roto_footballbrown_240319.jpg
Can Brown be a ‘top-30' WR in fantasy with Chiefs?
nbc_roto_footballfields_240319.jpg
How will Steelers quarterback situation play out?

How 'The Snake Pit' challenges golfers

March 19, 2024 01:46 PM
Gain crucial insights into "The Snake Pit," the challenging finishing three-hole stretch at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_valspar_240319.jpg
1:11
How ‘The Snake Pit’ challenges golfers
nbc_golf_gt_mastersodds_240319.jpg
5:19
Scheffler a big favorite in Masters odds
nbc_golf_gt_saudipganews_240319.jpg
15:47
Is PGA Tour, PIF talk in Bahamas a ‘first step’?
nbc_golf_sales_penske_theplayers_240318.jpg
1:58
HLs: Best shots from The Players Championship
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
7:43
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
nbc_golf_gtfaxoninterview_240318.jpg
13:57
How can Scheffler keep momentum going?
nbc_golf_gt_johnwood_240318.jpg
7:44
Scheffler ‘obviously the best player in the world’
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240318.jpg
7:52
Roundtable: Analyzing Scheffler’s dominance
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
4:44
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
4:26
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_gcpod_schefflerwin_240317.jpg
3:38
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
3:09
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
