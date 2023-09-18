Watch Now
Theegala, parents celebrate after final putt
Sahith Theegala celebrates with his parents after holing the final putt to win the 2023 Fortinet Championship.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Breaking down Theegala’s first PGA Tour victory
Rich Lerner and Johnson Wagner provide analysis on Sahith Theegala's first PGA Tour win at the Fortinet Championship.
Theegala after first win: “Doesn’t feel real”
Sahith Theegala is interviewed with his parents after winning the 2023 Fortinet Championship for his first PGA Tour victory
Thomas playing with confidence at Fortinet
Justin Thomas appears to be rounding into form ahead of this year's Ryder Cup after making adjustments on the fly at the Fortinet Championship.
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead after the third round of the Fortinet Championship as he looks to capture his first PGA Tour victory
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
With the Ryder Cup right around the corner, Justin Thomas is in contention at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet
Justin Thomas moves closer to the lead after sinking an impressive shot from the bunker on the 15th hole at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
Max Homa reflects on his Round 2 performance in Friday's action at the Fortinet Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.