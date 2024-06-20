 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Mile Open Test
Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough: ‘It’ll take a lot more than just one win’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale
Travelers Championship - Round One
After ‘terrible’ season so far, Rickie Fowler fires 64 at Travelers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_amaclassof2023_240620.jpg
SMX impact seen in AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
Bichette is falling short of expectations
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Mile Open Test
Jamie Chadwick eyeing IndyCar after Indy NXT breakthrough: ‘It’ll take a lot more than just one win’
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Car owner Gene Haas to remain in NASCAR Cup Series on smaller scale
Travelers Championship - Round One
After ‘terrible’ season so far, Rickie Fowler fires 64 at Travelers

Top Clips

nbc_smx_amaclassof2023_240620.jpg
SMX impact seen in AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame
nbc_roto_rwBobichette_240620.jpg
Bichette is falling short of expectations
nbc_roto_rwJakeBloss_240620.jpg
What to expect from Astros prospect Bloss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Kim 'confident' following 8 under in Round 1

June 20, 2024 04:42 PM
Tom Kim discusses his confidence after shooting 8 under and taking the lead at the Travelers Championship in the first round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_tomkimintv_240620.jpg
1:30
Kim ‘confident’ following 8 under in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rextourmemo_240619.jpg
4:37
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_travelers_240618.jpg
1:14
No. 15 at TPC River Highlands challenges players
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelerspreview_240618.jpg
4:53
Travelers Championship could yield many birdies
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext_240617.jpg
0:28
Lowry, Åberg lead Aon Next 10 before Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_harrington_240610.jpg
15:30
Harrington at WGHOF: ‘Everything is possible’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_memorial_240610.jpg
1:52
Highlights: Best shots from Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgamemorialrd4ehlv2_240609.jpg
8:43
Highlights: 2024 Memorial Tournament, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_colinmorikawaintv_240609.jpg
2:27
Morikawa looks ahead after loss at The Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerpinehurst_240609.jpg
1:31
Scheffler must adjust his game for U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240608.jpg
0:59
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgapiflatest_240608.jpg
5:08
McIlroy: PIF talks moving in ‘right direction’
Now Playing