Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
Tommy Fleetwood joins Cara Banks to recap his second round at the TOUR Championship, shooting a 63 round to take a lead at 13 shots under par.
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
Scottie Scheffler keeps his under-par rounds streak alive with the help of a stellar approach on the final hole of the second round at the Tour Championship.
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
Keegan Bradley joins Happy Hour with Smylie to talk about the best shots from his second round at the Tour Championship, including a putt that rolled back into the cup.
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the Tour Championship from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
Examine the impressive numbers Russell Henley put up in the first round of the Tour Championship behind a stellar putting performance.
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
Watch the best moments from the opening round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Scheffler was ‘dialed in’ for Round 1 at East Lake
Scottie Scheffler unpacks his first-round performance at the 2025 Tour Championship before Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee dissect the superstar's outing, where he finished the day second on the leaderboard.
McIlroy banks shot onto green, sinks birdie putt
Rory McIlroy earns one of the more unique birdies of the Tour Championship, banking his bunker shot off the stands onto the 18th green and sinking the putt to conclude his first round.
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
Johnson Wagner discusses the challenges of No. 16 at East Lake, the site of the 2025 Tour Championship.
Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake
Watch some of the biggest golf content creators take on East Lake Golf Course in the Creator Classic.