Top shots from the 2024 RSM Classic
Watch the best shots from the 2024 RSM Classic, featuring highlights from Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton.
Top shots from the 2024 RSM Classic
Watch the best shots from the 2024 RSM Classic, featuring highlights from Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger and Luke Clanton.
Dahmen keeps his PGA Tour card for next season
Facing the possibility of losing his PGA Tour card for 2025, 37-year-old American Joel Dahmen had a final round to remember at the 2024 RSM Classic, shooting a dramatic 64 to secure full-time status for next season.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
Daniel Berger shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the RSM Classic, tying the low round of the day and helping him in his fight for a spot in the top 125.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
The Golf Central crew looks at how the players on the bubble performed during the second round of The RSM Classic.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch discuss Caitlin Clark playing at the RSM Classic pro-am before Rex Hoggard reports on the WNBA star's impact on the modern golf game.
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard reports on Caitlin Clark's appearance at the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what the star power of the WNBA phenom means for the event and golf as whole.
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Today Roundtable to shed light on the approved changes to decrease field sizes and if the PGA Tour has a "fundamental problem" with players making decisions at the top.