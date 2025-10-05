 Skip navigation
Top News

sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Penn State at UCLA
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
Sanderson Farms 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
smxinsider-smxfacts-250925.jpg
Australia wins 2025 Motocross of Nations with Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence sweeping motos, USA second
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Penn State at UCLA
Inside the AP Poll: Why Penn State and Texas fell out of the Top 25

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites

Watch Now

Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms

October 5, 2025 03:46 PM
Play it as it lies! This gator had a front-row seat to Vince Whaley's shot from the lake during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
nbc_golf_sanderson3_251004.jpg
8:13
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
0:28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
2:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
hostile.jpg
6:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
keegan.jpg
4:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
8:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
03:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004

nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
nbc_pl_angediscussion_251005.jpg
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota