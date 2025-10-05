Watch Now
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
Play it as it lies! This gator had a front-row seat to Vince Whaley's shot from the lake during the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Up Next
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Look back at the best moments from the second day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Look back at the best moments from the first round of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Matt Kuchar aces from 183 yards out at No. 4 from the Sanderson Farms Championship, joining Niklas Norgaard as the second golfer to ace on the first day of play at the Country Club of Jackson.
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Danish golfer Niklas Norgaard surprised himself by nailing an ace in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Michael Jordan watches on as Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm go at it against Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald discusses being the away team at Bethpage Black, his decision to roll out a foursomes duo of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton and more.
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
U.S team captain Keegan Bradley details his choices for foursomes for day 1 of the Ryder Cup including his first pair of Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
McIlroy - DeChambeau 'is a legit rivalry'
Live from the Ryder Cup, Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner discuss the personalities of the European team, including Rory McIlroy's evolution as a leader and the rivalry between him and Bryson DeChambeau.