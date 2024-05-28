 Skip navigation
Top News

RBC Canadian Open - Round Three
RBC Canadian Open tee times: When Rory McIlroy and field play
GOLF: MAY 24 PGA Charles Schwab Challenge
Adam Scott trying to keep alive major streak that dates to 2001
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

nbc_ten_frenchcnxndjokovicsinner_240528.jpg
Djokovic has questions to answer in French Open
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnnadalstories_240528.jpg
Nadal stories highlight humanity and ‘grit’
nbc_ten_frenchcnxnnadalreax_240528.jpg
Nadal eyes 2024 Olympics after French Open loss

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Djokovic has questions to answer in French Open
Djokovic has questions to answer in French Open
Nadal stories highlight humanity and 'grit'
Nadal stories highlight humanity and ‘grit’
Nadal eyes 2024 Olympics after French Open loss
Nadal eyes 2024 Olympics after French Open loss

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best bets for U.S. Women's Open, RBC Canadian Open

May 28, 2024 07:40 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter give their favorite bets for this weekend's U.S. Women's Open, plus they preview the field in the RBC Canadian Open.
hannahgreenimagereplacement.jpg
16:30
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonpresser_240528.jpg
16:39
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaluswofeature_240528.jpg
3:04
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
5:36
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyjordapresser_240528.jpg
17:42
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lpga_charleyhulluswofeature_240528.jpg
2:24
Why Hull is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ talent
nbc_golf_gt_uswomensopenpreview_240527.jpg
10:29
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
nbc_golf_usopenqualintvs_240520.jpg
2:13
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_bodenhamerintv_240506.jpg
11:35
Previewing Pinehurst No. 2 setup for U.S. Open
