 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
What drivers said after Cup race at Watkins Glen
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, just like he planned
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
nbc_nas_bell_230820.jpg
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
What drivers said after Cup race at Watkins Glen
oly_atm100_worlds_final_230820_1920x1080.jpg
Noah Lyles wins 100m at world championships, just like he planned
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
Yankees and Tigers will play in the Little League Classic on Aug. 18 next year

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupwghl_230820.jpg
Highlights: Byron wins Cup race at Watkins Glen
nbc_nas_creditone_230820.jpg
Byron makes statement; Elliott in precarious spot
nbc_nas_bell_230820.jpg
Bell ‘happy’ with third-place finish at The Glen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur

August 20, 2023 06:05 PM
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
2:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
4:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
3:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
6:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
9:42
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
3:48
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
5:15
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
5:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
Now Playing
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
8:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Now Playing