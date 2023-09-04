Watch Now
Hagestad, Sargent reflect on Walker Cup victory
Stewart Hagestad and Gordon Sargent look back at the United States' comeback win at the 2023 Walker Cup, where Sargent went 4-0 to give the U.S. its fourth-straight victory at the event.
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 2 from St. Andrews
Check out the best shots and moments from Day 2 of the 2023 Walker Cup from St. Andrews.
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
Walker Cup veteran Stewart Hagestad reflects on what went right in the United States' Sunday performance, what it means to play at St. Andrews and the importance of playing as a team.
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win
The Golf Central crew breaks down the United States' win in the Walker Cup and what was impressive about the victory.
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
Gordon Sargent reacts to his Sunday performance at the Walker Cup and the Golf Central crew praises the amateur for maintaining his poise under pressure.
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews
Check out the best shots and moments from Day 1 of the 2023 Walker Cup from St. Andrews.
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
Nick Dunlap talks about the importance of caddie Jeff Curl in his path to winning the U.S. Amateur and what it means to join Tiger Woods in an exclusive club.
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
Relive the best shots and moments from the finals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, won by Alabama's Nick Dunlap.