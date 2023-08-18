 Skip navigation
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three
Ryan Crouser finds blood clots in leg, says safe to compete at worlds
NFL: JAN 08 Jets at Dolphins
Fantasy Football Happy Hour Mock Draft 1.0 Strategy and Analysis
USC Trojans play Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a storied football rivalry, held in 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Colisum on Saturday night, Nov. 26, 2022.
Notre Dame’s Opponents: USC offense, QB Caleb Williams may need to carry the Trojans defense once again

nbc_pl_nfgoal2_230818.jpg
Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_230818.jpg
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
nbc_pl_shugoal1_230818.jpg
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals

August 18, 2023 03:51 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the quarterfinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
6:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
9:42
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
3:48
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
5:15
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
5:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
Now Playing
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
8:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Now Playing
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_schofillpostwinintv_230813.jpg
3:01
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswomensamateursemifinalshl_230812.jpg
11:59
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing