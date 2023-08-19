 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals

August 19, 2023 06:26 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
Up Next
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
3:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
6:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
9:42
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
3:48
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
5:15
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_johnwoodintv_230815.jpg
5:55
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
Now Playing
nbcgolf_gt_cookintv_230815.jpg
8:50
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schofillint_230814.jpg
8:54
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Now Playing
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usga_schofillpostwinintv_230813.jpg
3:01
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing