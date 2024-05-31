 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. deals with emotions of a 2nd season-ending knee injury
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Par-3 12th was a beast Thursday at USWO; Mel Reid shows why it was also a ‘beauty’
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Yuka Saso survives brutal start to U.S. Women’s Open as stars post 80s

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 1

May 30, 2024 08:41 PM
Take a look at some of the best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Women's Open, where Yuka Saso has the lead after the first day of play.
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround1_240530.jpg
1:40
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_usword1hls_240530.jpg
11:33
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_uswo_talleyintv_240530.jpg
2:05
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
4:40
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240530.jpg
2:29
Korda reflects on ‘bad day’ at USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_kordastruggles_24530.jpg
8:06
Korda struggles to 80 in Round 1 of USWO
nbc_golf_livefromlpga_hole12_240530.jpg
13:23
No. 12 causing ‘carnage’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
2:45
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
