Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
Relive the best shots and moments of the U.S. Amateur, Round of 64 from Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado.
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
Following the end of the feedback period for the USGA and R&A's proposed model local rule, the Golf Central team evaluates what's next for this topic.
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
Brentley Romine talks about the relative unknowns making a splash at the U.S. Amateur and other storylines at Cherry Hills as well as offering a Walker Cup squad update.
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend's championship.
Schofill wins Women’s Amateur despite 4 a.m. alarm
Megan Schofill joins Golf Today to discuss the emotions of her U.S. Women's Amateur win, her future golf plans, her various superstitions and her boyfriend/caddie's 4 a.m. alarm on the morning of the final round.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Finals
Check out the best shots from the final round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
Schofill ‘still in shock’ over Women’s Amateur win
An emotional Megan Schofill of Auburn reacts to her win in the 123rd U.S. Women's Amateur.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
Don't miss the best shots from the semifinal round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.