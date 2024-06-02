 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Kyle Busch falls out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after incident with Kyle Larson
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals

Top Clips

oly_gria_hezlyriveraanddad_240602.jpg
Rivera shows out on beam at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_rbccanopenrd4hl_240602.jpg
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_lfuswo_macintyreintv_240602.jpg
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Saso: 'Trusting my process' led to USWO victory

June 2, 2024 07:50 PM
Yuka Saso joins Live From to reflect on winning her second U.S. Women's Open title, where she analyzes key moments from the final round, what factors fueled her success and where she's going next.
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasasointerview_240602.jpg
9:18
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasaso_240602.jpg
13:55
‘Laserlike focus’ leads Saso to second USWO win
nbc_golf_lfuswo_trophypresentation_240602.jpg
8:58
Saso hoists trophy after winning U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround4_240602.jpg
2:04
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_usworound4hls_240602.jpg
14:00
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_lfuswo_andrealee_240601.jpg
5:31
Lee ‘finding rhythm’ after impressive USWO Round 3
nbc_golf_lfuswo_minjeelee_240601.jpg
7:52
Lee relying heavily on irons at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lfuswo_meechai_240601.jpg
7:38
Meechai: Feel ‘pretty good’ after USWO Round 3
nbc_golf_uswo_allyround3_240601.jpg
2:02
Best shots from U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usworound3hls_240601.jpg
13:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3
