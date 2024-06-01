 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
Portland results: Shane van Gisbergen scores first career NASCAR Xfinity win
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round Three
Two-time major winner Minjee Lee part of three-way tie at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_imsa_waynetaylorracing_240601.jpg
IMSA Detroit results: WTRAndretti No. 10 Acura wins to snap a 14-race winless drought

nbc_soccer_usavsouthkorea_240601.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_ten_fritzkokkilites_240601.jpg
Highlights: Fritz prevails over Kokkinakis
nbc_soccer_usagoal4_240601.jpg
USWNT goes up 4-0 behind Swanson’s second v. Korea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Deegan overcomes fall for overall win at Hangtown

June 1, 2024 07:07 PM
Despite going for "a helicopter ride" in the second moto, Haiden Deegan salvages an overall win in the 250 class at Hangtown, his second-straight to open the Pro Motocross season.