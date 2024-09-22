 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24297826.jpg
Iowa takes back Floyd in 31-14 trampling of Minnesota behind Kaleb Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Martin Truex Jr.'s title hopes in Bristol after pit road speeding penalty
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Brsitol won by Kyle Larson

Top Clips

nbc_smx_piercebrownintv_240921.jpg
Brown ‘speechless’ after overall win in Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_uscmichlitescbs_240921.jpg
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House
nbc_cfb_kjohnsoncomp_240921.jpg
Highlights: Johnson scores 3 TDs vs. Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_24297826.jpg
Iowa takes back Floyd in 31-14 trampling of Minnesota behind Kaleb Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Martin Truex Jr.'s title hopes in Bristol after pit road speeding penalty
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What drivers said after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Brsitol won by Kyle Larson

Top Clips

nbc_smx_piercebrownintv_240921.jpg
Brown ‘speechless’ after overall win in Las Vegas
nbc_cfb_uscmichlitescbs_240921.jpg
Highlights: Michigan outlasts USC at the Big House
nbc_cfb_kjohnsoncomp_240921.jpg
Highlights: Johnson scores 3 TDs vs. Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Deegan wins back-to-back 250 SMX World titles

September 22, 2024 12:26 AM
Haiden Deegan is presented with his second 250 SMX World Championship trophy and thanks his team for the hard work that went into the year.