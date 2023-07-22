 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Qualifying
Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 - Practice
William Byron wins Pocono Cup Series pole
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150
Pocono Truck race results: Kyle Busch wins

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_breederscuprace2_230722.jpg
Geaux Rocket Ride’s late push wins Haskell Stakes
nbc_indy_iowarace1hl_230722.jpg
Highlights: Newgarden wins Iowa Race 1
nbc_indy_caitlinclarkintv_230722.jpg
Clark serves as Grand Marshal for IndyCar at Iowa

Harman showing confidence as 54-hole Open leader

July 22, 2023 04:56 PM
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis report on Brian Harman's third round (69), confidence and poise as he looks to win The Open at Royal Liverpool.