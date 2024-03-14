MBB Highlights: Penn State takes down Michigan

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Fantasy Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Scott scores 16, Maryland defeats Rutgers 65-51 to advance at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: PSU’s Hicks drops six threes on UM
Rhoades: Hicks has ‘neon green light’ for PSU
MBB Highlights: Duquesne handles Saint Louis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Basketball Best Bets, March 14: Ohio State Buckeyes vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
MLB Fantasy Lowdown: Padres acquire Dylan Cease from White Sox
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Scott scores 16, Maryland defeats Rutgers 65-51 to advance at Big Ten Tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: PSU’s Hicks drops six threes on UM
Rhoades: Hicks has ‘neon green light’ for PSU
MBB Highlights: Duquesne handles Saint Louis
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CBK
Date
Watch Now
MBB Highlights: Penn State takes down Michigan
March 13, 2024 11:24 PM
Zach Hicks scored 20 points with six threes and Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points and six assists to lead Penn State past Michigan in the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.
Close Ad