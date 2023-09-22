Watch Now
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the opening day of action at the Solheim Cup, where Team USA took the lead after foursomes and fourballs.
Up Next
Pedersen’s ace a ‘momentum changer’ for Europe
Pedersen's ace a 'momentum changer' for Europe
Emily Kristine Pedersen reflects on the "surreal" experience of making a hole-in-one on Day 1 and Maja Stark discusses how it felt to play in the Solheim Cup as a rookie.
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
How Zhang, Khang worked together in Day 1
Rose Zhang and Megan Khang discuss the keys to securing a half point for the U.S. after a back-and-forth match in Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.
U.S. ‘set the tone early’ on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
U.S. 'set the tone early' on Day 1 of Solheim Cup
Cara Banks and Paige MacKenzie discuss the biggest takeaways from the opening day of the 2023 Solheim Cup after the underdog United States team raced out to a 5-3 win over Europe.
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 1
Highlights: Solheim Cup, Day 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the opening day of action at the Solheim Cup, where Team USA took the lead after foursomes and fourballs.
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One
Watch Team USA's Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang square off against Team Europe's Maja Stark and Linn Grant during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Kang buries birdie from well off green on No. 13
Kang buries birdie from well off green on No. 13
Danielle Kang buries a birdie from distance off the green on the Par 4 No. 13, but Celine Boutier answers in kind for Europe to halve the hole.
Nordqvist stops USA momentum with birdie on No. 6
Nordqvist stops USA momentum with birdie on No. 6
Anna Nordqvist interrupts a run of three-straight hole wins for the USA tandem of Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, drilling a birdie putt from distance on the Par 3 No. 6 to stop the bleeding.
Kang and Lee take early lead with birdie on No. 1
Kang and Lee take early lead with birdie on No. 1
Danielle Kang finds the bottom of the cup from the edge of the fringe for a birdie on No. 1 at the Solheim Cup to give herself and Andrea Lee an early lead on Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall.
Grant, Stark rally to even with Thompson, Khang
Grant, Stark rally to even with Thompson, Khang
Following a 3-down start to the match through the first three holes, Linn Grant sinks a lengthy birdie putt on the Par 4 No. 13 to bring herself and Maja Stark back level with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang.