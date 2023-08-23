How will Notre Dame call offense around Hartman?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fulham FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Premier League: Matchweek 3 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atwpv_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Moon and Kennedy share pole vault gold
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475620.jpg
Quinn believes Bush should get Heisman Trophy back
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fulham FC v Brentford FC - Premier League

Premier League: Matchweek 3 Betting Power Rankings
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs sign star center Auston Matthews to four-year, $53 million extension
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Alabama at Mississippi
Updated 2023 College Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atwpv_worlds_final_230823_v2.jpg
Moon and Kennedy share pole vault gold
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475620.jpg
Quinn believes Bush should get Heisman Trophy back
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_230823_1920x1080_2257809475562.jpg
Garrett previews Notre Dame football season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Notre Dame call offense around Hartman?

August 23, 2023 04:48 PM
Douglas Farmer joins Corey Robinson to look ahead to the 2023 Notre Dame football season, talking questions on offensive style with Sam Hartman and strengths on the defense.