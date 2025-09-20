 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Purdue v Notre Dame
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
LPGA: CPKC Women's Open - Second Round
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis

September 20, 2025 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from the fifth round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ind_td5_250930.jpg
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
nbc_cfb_indiana_td4_250920.jpg
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_indiana_td3_250920.jpg
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
nbc_cfb_pricelovecomp_250920.jpg
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
nbc_cfb_indiana_td2_250920.jpg
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
nbc_imsa_porscheindy_250920.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
nbc_cfb_illinois_td1_250920.jpg
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
nbc_cfb_indiana_td1_250920.jpg
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
nbc_cfb_faisontdv2_250920.jpg
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
nbc_cfb_lovetd_250920.jpg
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
nbc_cfb_tuggletd_250920.jpg
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_Cfb_pricekotd_250920.jpg
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_cfb_oregontalk_250920.jpg
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
nbc_cfb_clemsonprobs_250920.jpg
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
nbc_nas_harrisonnh_250920.jpg
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
nbc_cfb_wiscoprobs_250920.jpg
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Battle_on_the_Bricks_quals_raw.jpg
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_imsa_bloomqvistgtp_250920.jpg
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
nbc_cfb_ndtd4_250920.jpg
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
nbc_cfb_ndint_250920.jpg
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
nbc_cfb_ndtd3_250920.jpg
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
nbc_imsa_boullelpm2_250920.jpg
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
nbc_imsa_harpergtdpro_250920.jpg
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
nbc_pl_fulbre_pinnockgoal_250920.jpg
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
nbc_cfb_mdwischl_250920.jpg
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin