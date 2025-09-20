Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cal Raleigh breaks Ken Griffey Jr.'s single-season home run record for Mariners
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Price’s four touchdowns power No. 24 Notre Dame to 56-30 win over Purdue
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rain leaves Arkansas course unplayable and an uncertain Sunday for LPGA
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Indianapolis
September 20, 2025 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from the fifth round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Latest Clips
41
Mendoza finds Sarratt for fourth TD pass of half
58
Nowakowski turns on burners for 43-yard touchdown
46
Williams climbs the ladder for Indiana touchdown
06:26
HLs: ND’s Price and Love take over vs. Purdue
55
Cooper Jr. dives in for TD vs. Illinois
11:19
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Indianapolis
50
Altmyer chucks deep ball to Dixon for 59-yarder
01:08
Ponds blocks Illinois punt and returns it for TD
01:44
Carr connects with Faison for long touchdown pass
46
Love explodes for electrifying TD run in Week 4
01:35
Browne drops dime to Tuggle for Purdue TD
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
02:03
Price returns kickoff 100 yards for third TD
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
01:33
Moore’s decision to stay at Oregon has paid off
01:45
Does Dabo need to evolve at Clemson?
01:05
NASCAR at New Hampshire: Built for champions
03:04
How hot is Fickell’s seat with Wisconsin?
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
13:15
Qualifying highlights: Battle on the Bricks, Indy
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
01:16
Blomqvist: ‘Game on’ for Acura in GTP at Indy
47
Price turns the edge for second touchdown of day
35
Gray intercepts tipped pass against Purdue
48
Price surges up sideline for touchdown vs. Purdue
01:11
Indy feels like ‘second home track’ to Boulle
01:32
Harper shows off whistle after GTD pro pole win
01:28
Pinnock’s own goal gives Fulham 3-1 lead
09:53
HLs: Washington and Maryland roll past Wisconsin
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue